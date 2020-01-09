I’m using Jio Wi-Fi calling with my Airtel broadband: Here’s how it makes a difference

Jio Wi-fi calling is now available in India, rolling out in phased manner. (Image: Bloomberg) Jio Wi-fi calling is now available in India, rolling out in phased manner. (Image: Bloomberg)

Call drops rate is very high in India and to overcome this problem telecom operators like Airtel and Jio are bringing Wi-Fi calling service in the country, so that people can make calls even in remote or cellular dark zones of a building. Airtel was the first telecom operator to introduce Wi-Fi calling service in India. The company announced the service last month for all users. Following Airtel is Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio launched its Wi-Fi calling service in the country on Wednesday. Jio has confirmed that the Wi-Fi calling service will be rolled out to all users between January 7 and January 16 in the country. So, if you still haven’t received the service, wait for a few more days for it to be available.

Jio tested the service for months with several users across the country before rolling it out to everyone. I’m one of the many Jio users who received Wi-Fi calling service before the official announcement. I have been using Jio Wi-Fi calling service for over a month now, and love how easy it makes for one to make uninterrupted calls. Here’s how it changed the way I make calls.

Using Jio Wi-Fi calling

My flat in Noida has a patchy network and it was very difficult to make calls. All that changed once Wi-Fi calling was available on my Jio number last month. Previously, I either had to make calls via WhatsApp or go to the balcony to talk someone.

Jio Wi-Fi calling service solved this problem for me. Calls are now possible from inside my bedroom or drawing room, which was a tough task earlier. The good thing is Jio Wi-Fi calling also works with video calls unlike Airtel.

I use Jio Wi-Fi calling on my iPhone XR. To use this service users will need to enable the setting first by heading to the Settings menu of their smartphone.

On iPhone, there’s a option called Wi-Fi calling available.

To use Jio Wi-Fi calling on iPhone, first open Settings option, go to Phone option, and then enable Wi-Fi calling.

The phone automatically toggles between Wi-Fi and cellular network in order to provide a seamless calling experience.

The good bit about Jio Wi-Fi calling is that the service works with all Wi-Fi networks and not just with Jio Fiber, which isn’t possible with Airtel for now. At the time of introducing its Wi-Fi calling service last month, Airtel said that they are working with other Wi-Fi networks to bring the service to all users. Currently, Airtel Wi-Fi calling works only with Airtel Xtreme.

In Wi-Fi calling, the call is made over broadband, using the high speed internet connection. There are no extra charges for calls made using the Wi-Fi network.

I use Jio Wi-Fi calling with Airtel Xtreme connection and it works seamlessly. A friend also received the service and for him the Jio Wi-Fi calling worked with ACT Fibernet connection.

Other details

All Jio users with an active Jio number and smartphone that is Wi-Fi Calling-capable can use this service. Currently, Jio Wi-Fi calling is compatible with 155 smartphones. The company hasn’t revealed the name of phones yet.

Users must note that all Wi-Fi calls from Jio to other Indian numbers within the country are free of charge, while the International calls will be billed as “International calls”. Jio has informed that VoWiFi International will be announced in the next few weeks.

