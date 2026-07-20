Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Meta logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Meta’s Instagram and Facebook social networks appeared to suffer some outages on Sunday, with users reporting issues with the ⁠app ​and website. Here are the details:

According to Downdetector, there were ​4,808 reports ​filed by Facebook ⁠users in the United States as ‌of 0746 GMT, with 63% of users facing issues accessing the website.

Another 2,829 reports were filed ⁠by ⁠Instagram users in the U.S. who faced ⁠issues ‌with the ​app as of ‌0818 GMT on Sunday.

Checks by ‌Reuters ​also ​found ​that access to Facebook and Instagram was ​intermittent in Singapore.

Meta did not immediately reply to a ‌request ⁠for comment sent by email.