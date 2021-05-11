scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 10, 2021
Most read

Users not accepting privacy terms to face limited functionality: WhatsApp

Last week, the Facebook-owned company had said users not accepting its privacy policy update by its May 15 deadline will not face deletion or lose functionality of their accounts on the said date.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 3:00:23 am
WhatsApp, on its website, said it is continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to review and accept the terms, and after a period of several weeks, “the reminder (that) people receive will eventually become persistent”.

WhatsApp will not delete any account for not accepting its new privacy update, but users not agreeing to the controversial terms after “several weeks” will not be able to access their chat list, and eventually, will not be able to answer incoming phone or video calls over the app.

Last week, the Facebook-owned company had said users not accepting its privacy policy update by its May 15 deadline will not face deletion or lose functionality of their accounts on the said date.

WhatsApp, on its website, said it is continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to review and accept the terms, and after a period of several weeks, “the reminder (that) people receive will eventually become persistent”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It, however, did not divulge the timelines set for these reminders.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Explaining the course of action after ‘persistent’ reminders are sent to users, WhatsApp said: “At that time, you’ll encounter limited functionality on WhatsApp until you accept the updates”.

“This will not happen to all users at the same time. You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call,” it said.

The messaging platform said after a few weeks of limited functionality, users, who still won’t accept the terms, “won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone”.

WhatsApp said it won’t delete the users’ accounts if they haven’t accepted the update but highlighted that its existing policy related to inactive users will apply.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x