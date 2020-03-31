Why is everyone deleting Houseparty app? Should you delete too? Why is everyone deleting Houseparty app? Should you delete too?

Houseparty is an app that a lot of users downloaded while stuck at home due to coronavirus pandemic. In India, Houseparty has become popular among the youths and is one of the top trending free apps on both Android and iOS platforms ever since the government announced 21 days lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 virus. Here are some tips and tricks to use Houseparty app.

Until Monday afternoon everything was fine and users were enjoying the video calling app to connect with friends and family living far away during this time of crisis.

Later in the day, some users started complaining about hackers using Houseparty to steal sensitive personal data from their smartphones. They also complained that hackers are hacking into other apps that they use such as Instagram, Spotify, among others. Some users complained about losing money as well. Soon after, #deletehouseparty started trending on Twitter and users started deleting the Houseparty account and uninstalling the app from their smartphone.

Some user complaints

Just seen these posts about #houseparty – come to think of it, my bank account was hacked and I had £300 stolen within a couple of days of downloading this app. I’ve deleted my account and am STILL getting notifications. #countdownmovie springs to mind pic.twitter.com/1vLZvEa5oQ — Ellie Taylor (@elltaylor_) March 30, 2020

All my playlists from 6-7 years ago and even my premium subscription are gone when i subsequently tried to get my Spotify account back after it was automatically logged out lol thanks @houseparty #HouseParty #Housepartyhacked pic.twitter.com/0uZZhhfAUW — 𓃟 Aqil (@aqqqqil) March 31, 2020

Everybody DELETE #houseparty!! It’s hacked into my snapchat and messaged numerous lasses asking to get their tits out and show where they piss from. It is not me. — Louie (@Loui3x) March 30, 2020

Houseparty denied these complaints and said the app is secure and users don’t need to worry about hackers stealing their personal details. “All Houseparty accounts are safe – the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites,” Houseparty said via a tweet.

The company believes that the hacking rumours are a part of a “paid commercial smear campaign” and the user accounts are completely safe and secure. “We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty.”

As a part of the investigating the company has announced to offer $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com.

Should you delete Houseparty?

Well, it could be possible that the Houseparty is right and “delete houseparty” may be a paid smear campaign. It is unlikely that the app will have privacy concerns given popular battle game Fortnite creator Epic Games is the parent company of Houseparty. And even if there were privacy issues the company acknowledge and fix it.

Houseparty has been there for quite some time now with thousands of users onboard. It is only now due to the lockdown and people staying indoors that the app gained popularity.

According to Houseparty privacy policy the app collects information users provide, communications that happen within the app, user contacts, phone numbers, sweepstakes or contest related information, automatic data collection through their services such as IP address, mobile carrier, mobile advertising identifiers, MAC address, IMEI and other device identifiers. Houseparty also collects information from third-party services to supplement information provided by the user.

Houseparty app tips and tricks

Well, the Houseparty privacy policy is at par with the policies of other popular chatting or video calling apps. As of yet, there is no clear evidence on whether the app is accessible to hackers to steal user’s personal data and money or not.

How to delete Houseparty app?

In case you want to delete the Houseparty app there’s a separate Delete account option available in the Settings.

Some users have complained that the Delete option has been removed from the Android app. The delete account option is available on iOS version of the app.

To delete Houseparty app you can head over to the Settings > click on Privacy > and then on Delete account. The app will prompt you to enter your account password and re-confirm whether you wish to delete it or not. Just click on Ok.

