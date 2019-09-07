USB4 specifications finalised, supported devices could come in 2020

USB Implementers Forum, the organization responsible for the promotion and marketing of Universal Serial Bus (USB) has put out specifications of USB4. Among its key features are backward compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt as well as double bandwidth that helps in extending USB Type-C performance.

The specifications of USB4 was first announced in March this year. It is built upon the existing USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 architectures. The architecture of USB4 is based on Thunderbolt protocol specification. The maximum aggregate bandwidth of USB can be doubled with USB4, which also enables multiple simultaneous data and display protocols.

“As the USB Type-C connector has evolved into the role as the external display port of many host products, the USB4 specification provides the host the ability to optimally scale allocations for display data flow,” an update by USB-IF read.

USB4 will support two-lane operation using existing USB Type-C cables. Up to 40Gbps operation will be supported over cables certified for 40Gbps. It will also enable the sharing of maximum aggregate bandwidth among multiple data and display protocols.

Even though USB4 is based on a new protocol, compatibility with existing USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3 hosts and devices will be supported. However, we will have to wait till early 2020 or later to see devices that come with USB4 port in-built.