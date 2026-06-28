US seizes nearly 400 websites that were illegally streaming World Cup, DOJ says

New Zealand players work out during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Egypt, Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The United States has seized nearly 400 internet domains that were being used to illegally stream the World Cup, officials said on Friday, describing the move as one meant to disrupt international networks profiting from the popularity of the tournament.

The U.S. Justice Department said ⁠the ​domains were identified with the assistance of soccer governing body FIFA and others, including NBC Universal and Warner Brothers.

The domains were used to illegally offer ​users ​copyright-protected content in the form of ⁠real-time streams of the World Cup matches as they were being played and ‌first broadcast, the department said.

“These streamers not only violate copyright laws but also expose viewers to potential threats — including malware attacks and unsecure connections that can compromise personal and financial data,” Eric Weindorf, a special agent in charge ⁠at Homeland Security ⁠Investigations, said in a statement.