US scientist John Jumper to leave Google DeepMind for Anthropic

Senior research scientist John Jumper said on Friday he would leave Google DeepMind to join AI startup Anthropic, the latest high-profile departure at the Big Tech giant’s AI lab.

Jumper, who won a Nobel prize alongside Google’s Demis Hassabis in 2024, is best known as the co-creator of AlphaFold, a breakthrough AI that has predicted over 200 million protein structures, cutting years off biological and medical research.

“After nearly ⁠nine ​years, I have decided to leave Google DeepMind and join Anthropic,” Jumper said in a post on X.

Technology giants including Meta and Alphabet , along with AI upstarts such as Anthropic and OpenAI are locked in a fierce talent war, ​competing ​for elite researchers as they race to build next-generation ⁠AI systems.