US says Chinese hackers broke into Justice Department, NASA, Federal Reserve, Senate

Xi referred to US-China ties as a “giant ship” that he wants both himself and Trump to help sail through the choppy waters of volatile geopolitics.

The U.S. said on Wednesday it had disrupted a Chinese hacking operation responsible for break-ins and attempts on the Justice Department, NASA, the Federal Reserve, the Senate, and other sensitive government agencies.

In a statement, the Justice Department said it had seized domains used by two hacking platforms, dubbed QScan and QTRouter, which it said had been used as part of the ⁠campaign.

An ​affidavit identified the U.S. Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and four unnamed companies in the U.S. and South Korea as being among the hackers’ victims.