US President Trump sued over service that offers paid early access to Truth Social posts

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump was sued on Wednesday by two media entities seeking to shut down a new service that sells paid access to the U.S. president’s posts, including some that can move markets, on his Truth Social platform.

The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court by the Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation challenges ⁠Truth API, ​a feed offered by Trump Media & Technology Group that charges up to $100,000 a month for early access to 10 high-profile Truth Social accounts, including Trump’s own.

Truth API launched on August 1, four days after Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Adam Schiff of California called on the U.S. Securities and ​Exchange Commission to ​investigate whether it undermined the integrity of financial markets ⁠while enriching Wall Street, wealthy insiders and Trump.