Donald Trump takes a dig at Apple for removing the home button from iPhone

US President Donald Trump has a feedback for Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding the company’s iPhone and that is to provide a home button. In a tweet, the leader of the world’s largest economy called out the Apple CEO and lamented the loss of the home button on the company’s smartphones.

Advertising

Trump in a tweet on Friday wrote, “To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” which in a way suggested that the president would love to have it back in the upcoming Apple iPhones.

To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

The tweet, which at the time of writing this report, has been retweeted by nearly 20 thousand times, seems to suggest that the US president is not too happy that Apple has ditched the home button.

Currently, it is not known which iPhone model is being used by Trump but it can be only be assumed that he was using some older model (iPhone 8 or older) has recently upgraded to a new iPhone which does not have the home button. He had reportedly switched from Android to iPhone back in early 2017.

Advertising

Also Read | Delete these 17 iOS apps from your iPhone, researchers found trojan malware on them

Since 2017, Apple has removed its iconic round shaped home button from its iPhone X and the models launched thereafter. The other models without the home button include iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR and the recently launched iPhone 11 series which comprises iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.