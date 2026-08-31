US officials revise claims that government agencies were hacked by Chinese, now say they were targets

Cybersecurity concerns have intensified across Europe after GCHQ warned of increasing hostile activity linked to Russia targeting infrastructure, supply chains and public institutions.(Representative image: Unsplash@hidd3n)

U.S. officials are correcting earlier statements that several government agencies were hacked by Chinese hackers, now saying that the organizations were among the hackers’ targets.

In a newly edited statement, the Department of Justice said on Friday that the U.S. Senate, the Federal Reserve, NASA ⁠and others ​were “among the targets of QTFY,” a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group that officials identified on Wednesday during an internet domain seizure operation. A previous version of the statement said the government agencies had been among the hackers’ victims.

A note left at the bottom of the newly edited statement said that “Edits have been made to ensure this press release accurately ​reflects ​the government’s allegations in the affidavit in support of the ⁠domain seizures.”