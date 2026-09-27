US jury says Apple owes record $5.7 billion in haptic technology patent case

Taction, which ‌uses its technology in headphones and gaming headsets, filed the lawsuit ‌in 2021. 

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiSep 27, 2026 09:28 AM IST
european union, appleFile photo of the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2020. (AP)
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A US jury ruled that Apple owes San Diego-based Taction more than $5.7 billion for using its patented technology to power the haptic feedback in iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple said it ⁠would ​appeal the country’s largest such verdict to date.

The jury said on Friday that Apple’s Taptic Engine, ​which creates ​tapping vibrations, infringed two ⁠Taction patents.

“Apple’s Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction’s technology, ‌which Taction’s own testing of Apple’s products confirmed during trial,” Apple said in response.

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“Apple does not use Taction’s technology, and we will appeal,” it added in ⁠a statement.

“We’re ⁠happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent ⁠rights,” ‌said Taction attorney ​Lance Yang.

Taction, which ‌uses its technology in headphones and gaming headsets, filed the lawsuit ‌in 2021.

Apple ​denied ​the allegations and said the patents were invalid.

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The US ​Court of Appeals for ⁠the Federal Circuit revived the case last year after a San Diego ‌federal ⁠judge ruled in 2023 that Apple did not infringe the ​patents.

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