US jury says Apple owes record $5.7 billion in haptic technology patent case

File photo of the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2020. (AP)

A US jury ruled that Apple owes San Diego-based Taction more than $5.7 billion for using its patented technology to power the haptic feedback in iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple said it ⁠would ​appeal the country’s largest such verdict to date.

The jury said on Friday that Apple’s Taptic Engine, ​which creates ​tapping vibrations, infringed two ⁠Taction patents.

“Apple’s Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction’s technology, ‌which Taction’s own testing of Apple’s products confirmed during trial,” Apple said in response.

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“Apple does not use Taction’s technology, and we will appeal,” it added in ⁠a statement.

“We’re ⁠happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent ⁠rights,” ‌said Taction attorney ​Lance Yang.