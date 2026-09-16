US FTC chair suspicious of calls for AI antitrust exemptions

US lawmakers are calling for greater oversight of artificial intelligence amid warnings from AI safety researchers about the technology’s potential risks. (Image: Reuters)

The chairman of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday that “everyone should be deeply suspicious” about AI companies seeking antitrust exemptions while they also lobby for new regulations.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said he was expressing his personal opinion, and did not directly name Anthropic, whose CEO last week called for antitrust permission to enable rivals to coordinate a ⁠slower pace ​to AI development due to safety concerns.

Public alarm about the potential danger posed by artificial intelligence is growing, after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said last week he had resigned, in part because the “people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”