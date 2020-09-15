scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Top news

US customs seize 2,000 OnePlus Buds saying they are counterfeit AirPods

Even though OnePlus earbuds do have a basic similar design as the first generation Airpods, there are a few visible differences like the logo, shape, and of course, the packaging which clearly says OnePlus.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2020 3:19:32 pm
Oneplus earbuds, oneplus earbuds counterfeit, Oneplus earbuds CBP agency, Oneplus earbuds vs airpods, oneplus earbuds design, oneplus earbuds jfk airportOnePlus earbuds seized by CBP (Source: CBP/Twitter)

In a bizarre incident, US Customs and Border Protection claimed that it has seized 2,000 counterfeit AirPods from Hong Kong at the Air Cargo facility at JFK Airport. Even though OnePlus earbuds do have a basic similar design as the first generation AirPods, there are a few visible differences like the logo, shape and of course, the packaging which clearly says OnePlus. CBP even valued the earbuds at Rs $3,98,000 had they been genuine.

CBP’s statement in the press release

“CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis,” said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.”

CBP tweeted the images of the OnePlus earbuds with caption “THAT’S NOT AN (Apple emoji)” accompanied by the press release.

To this faux pas, OnePlus USA had a quirky reply.

Despite the clear misunderstanding, CBP is not in a mood to back down on its claims. They told  The Verge, “Upon examining the shipment in question, a CBP import specialist determined that the subject earbuds appeared to violate Apple’s configuration trademark. Apple has configuration trademarks on their brand of earbuds, and has recorded those trademarks with CBP,” the spokesperson said. Configuration trademarks cover the general appearance of a product, if you were wondering. “Based on that determination, CBP officers at JFK Airport have seized the shipment under 19 USC 1526 (e).”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The OnePlus buds were launched by the Chinese tech giant with their mid-range segment smartphone OnePlus Nord. The first-ever Truly Wireless earbuds from OnePlus are priced at Rs 4,999 and come in three colours, unlike Apple’s Airpods. The misunderstanding also comes as a surprise because there are a number of existing products in the market that look similar to Apple’s Airpods.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

transfer email data, gmail, yahoo mail, hotmail, transfer to gmail, switch to gmail
Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G-Suite services suffer global outage

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement