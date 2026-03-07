US draws up strict new AI guidelines amid Anthropic clash: Reports

The guidance from the U.S. General ⁠Services Administration (GSA) would ⁠apply to civilian contracts and is part of a broader government-wide effort to ⁠strengthen ‌AI services procurement. (Image: Reuters)

The Trump administration has drawn up strict rules for civilian artificial intelligence contracts that would require AI companies to allow “any lawful” use of their models amid a stand-off between the Pentagon and Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The report ⁠comes ​a day after the Pentagon formally designated Anthropic a “supply-chain risk” and barred government contractors from using the AI firm’s technology in work for the U.S. military. ​That ​move followed a months-long dispute ⁠over the company’s insistence on safeguards that the Defense Department says went too far.

A ‌draft of the guidelines reviewed by the FT says AI groups seeking business with the government must grant the U.S. an irrevocable license to use their systems for all legal purposes.