Urban telephone users continue to fall for 3rd straight month in April

The trend of decline in urban telephone subscribers continued for the third month in April as the total number of subscribers in urban areas came down by 90 lakh to 64.7 crore, according to the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). During the month of March, the number of urban telephone subscribers had declined by 50 lakh to 65.6 crore.

On the other hand, rural India continued to add telephone subscribers. During April, the total number of users reached 52.2 crore, up from 52.1 crore at the end of March 31. In February, the urban telephone subscription had declined to 66.1 crore, while rural telephone subscriber base had risen 1 per cent on month to 51.9 crore users.

Reliance Jio Infocomm continued to add users at the expense of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel even during April. Jio, which now has nearly 34 per cent market share of the total wireless subscribers, added 15.7 lakh users. Vodafone Idea lost 45.1 lakh subscribers, while Bharti Airtel lost 52.7 lakh users. Vodafone Idea has seen a steady decline in its user base, while Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base has also ceded market share to Reliance Jio, TRAI data showed. In February, Reliance Jio had added 62.5 lakh subscribers and Bharti Airtel had added 9.2 lakh users, while Vodafone Idea lost 34.6 lakh users. However, in March, only Reliance Jio had managed to add users, while both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost substantial user base.

