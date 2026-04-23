Uranus’s rings may hide unseen moons, a new study suggests

New research highlights stark differences between Uranus's μ- and ν-rings. The μ-ring appears blue, suggesting it is made up of extremely fine icy particles, likely sourced from Mab, one of the planet’s inner moons(Image: ESA)

The ring system of Uranus is proving more complex than once thought, with new research suggesting the possible presence of previously unknown moons.

Using infrared images from the James Webb Space Telescope along with earlier data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the W M Keck Observatory, scientists closely examined Uranus’s outermost μ (mu) and ν (nu) rings.

The findings, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, could shed new light on the composition and formation history of these rings.

Unlike the striking rings of Saturn, those of Uranus are not visible to the naked eye. They were only discovered in 1977 during a stellar occultation event, when Uranus passed in front of distant stars and briefly blocked their light. Since then, astronomers have identified 13 rings, though the outer ones remain particularly mysterious.