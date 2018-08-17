UPI 2.0 now official: Here is everything you need to know

UPI 2.0, an upgraded version of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)’s Unified Payment Interface, was announced with several new features. UPI 2.0, an upgraded version of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)’s Unified Payment Interface, was announced with several new features.

The UPI 2.0 launch took place in Mumbai in the presence of select members from banks, NPCI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Urjit Patel, the governor of RBI, formally launched UPI 2.0. He was also joined by Rajnish Kumar, chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) and Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman of Infosys. Nilekani is also serving as the innovation advisor at NPCI, a parent organisation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Commenting on UPI 2.0, Suresh Rajagopalan, President – Software Business at FSS, had this to say, “UPI has transformed the digital payments landscape in India and provided a simple, robust platform for immediate payments. FSS is a leader in UPI, with 20+ deployments and a 10% share of total UPI transaction volume in the country. FSS UPI is 2.0 ready to help payment service providers capitalise on UPI’s massive potential. New features built into UPI 2.0 such as merchant one-time mandates, foreign inward remittances, Bill-in-a-box, block funds, online refund and merchant signed indents will help PSPs grow their merchant base and launch innovative, revenue-generating services.”

What’s new with UPI 2.0

Thanks to UPI 2.0, customers can link their Overdraft (OD) account with UPI. With the initial version of UPI, customers could only connect their Saving and Current accounts to the payment interface. The upgraded UPI 2.0 allows scheduling payment transfers at a later date. For this feature to work, pre-authorisation over transaction is required. However, money will be deducted from a bank account at a scheduled date and time. Customers can now receive invoices from merchants directly in the inbox to verify the authenticity of credentials. It will also let users verify UPI credentials using a QR code.

