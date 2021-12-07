University exam papers marked and graded by Elon Musk, up for auction

Fans of billionaire Elon Musk now have the chance to buy collectibles signed by the man himself. Two pieces of coursework annotated and initialed by Musk are currently being auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction.

Musk was a teaching assistant in an entrepreneurship class taught by Myles Bass at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1995. The first, classic UPenn written exam booklet with nine pages filled out, is graded and initialed by Musk on the front cover in red ink. Throughout, he checks off key points made in the exam, striking off points for incorrect or inaccurate answers.

In one instance, where a student Brian Thomas defines “Exit Strategy” as “a viable way to end operations if sh*t hits the fan,” Musk writes, “graphic,” and deducts two points.

Thomas has written a detailed letter of provenance for the item. He writes: “In 1995, he (Musk) was just another student on the University of Pennsylvania campus. That spring he worked as a Teaching Assistant for Management 231, an entrepreneurship course I took at Wharton Business School,” adding that “no one knew back then that Elon Musk would become the world’s wealthiest and most iconic entrepreneur.”

Speaking about the souvenir, the student added, “the exam and case study both have Elon’s unmistakable ‘EM’ signed in red pen on the front cover next to the average grades he gave me. He diligently marked up all 9 pages of the exam and 5-page paper, deducting points and checking off correct answers. He was a tough grader and didn’t like my use of profanity, where I boldly wrote ‘sh*t hits the fan’ in a test answer.”

The second piece that has been put for auction is a five-page case study on the topic of Ruth Owades’ mail-order specialty gardening tool idea. It is graded and initialed on the first page in red ink by Musk. The tesla CEO simply checks off the critical points made throughout the paper, abstaining from comment, and grades ‘8 1/2’, to the student.

The annotated and initialled coursework has an estimate of $4,000+ at the auction (due to end on Wednesday) although the top offer currently stands at $1,481 after 17 bids.

“Elon Musk’s autograph is rare in any form,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction. “The early date and connection with his alma mater—he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in economics and physics in 1997—make this collection truly unique and remarkable.”