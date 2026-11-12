United Airlines moves to block AI agents from its platform over security concerns

United Airlines said on Wednesday it would restrict AI bots’ access to its digital platforms, citing data security, in the latest pushback against AI agents increasingly capable of planning and booking trips for travelers.

Companies across industries are taking divergent approaches to the rapid rise of AI agents capable of carrying out ​tasks on ​behalf of users — some ⁠restricting access to protect their platforms, others embracing partnerships.

Amazon ‌has blocked Meta’s AI agent Muse, while Walmart has partnered with it.

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Meanwhile, online travel firms such as Expedia and Booking are working with ChatGPT-parent OpenAI.

United warned that ⁠sharing account ⁠credentials with third-party AI assistants could expose sensitive information and lead ⁠to ‌unintended purchases, account modifications ​or the unauthorized use of ‌frequent-flyer miles.