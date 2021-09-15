Unicode 14.0 brings 37 new emojis including Saluting Face, Biting Lip and more

There’s good news for emoji fans. The Unicode Consortium today officially took the wraps off Unicode 14.0. The new standard will bring 37 new emojis to various platforms and apps. These include keyboard apps, instant messaging apps and more.

The new emojis include a troll, a finger heart, a saluting face, biting lips and heart hands among others. The new emojis will let users express themselves more efficiently with lesser words and more graphical elements in a text conversation.

Unicode 14.0 includes 838 new characters, of which 37 are brand new emoji code points. Check out the tweet by The Unicode Consortium below.

Among the 838 new characters in #Unicode14 are 37 new #emoji, along with new emoji sequences, that are expected to show up on 📱s, 💻s, and other platforms sometime next year → https://t.co/deSr1g6m8k #絵文字 pic.twitter.com/xuTf8Os02K — The Unicode Consortium (@unicode) September 7, 2021

What new emojis are included?

Here’s a list of all the new emojis coming with Unicode 14.0.

Melting Face

Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth

Face with Peeking Eye

Saluting Face

Dotted Line Face

Face with Diagonal Mouth

Face Holding Back Tears

Rightwards Hand

Leftwards Hand

Palm Down Hand

Palm Up Hand

Hand with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed

Index Pointing at the Viewer

Heart Hands

Biting Lip

Person with Crown

Pregnant Man

Pregnant Person

Troll

Coral

Lotus

Empty Nest

Nest with Eggs

Beans

Pouring Liquid

Jar

Playground Slide

Wheel

Ring Buoy

Hamsa

Mirror Ball

Low Battery

Crutch

X-Ray

Bubbles

Identification Card

Heavy Equals Sign+6

With the new additions, the total number of emojis supported by Unicode 14.0 comes to 3,633 which includes variants of the same emoji differentiated by gender, skin tone and flags. Unicode 14.0 also brings support for the Handshake emoji with various skin tone combinations. The new standard will also fix the cross-platform display issue plans like the Face with Hand over mouth one.