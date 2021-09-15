Unicode 14.0 brings 37 new emojis including Saluting Face, Biting Lip and more

September 15, 2021 7:50:13 pm
There’s good news for emoji fans. The Unicode Consortium today officially took the wraps off Unicode 14.0. The new standard will bring 37 new emojis to various platforms and apps. These include keyboard apps, instant messaging apps and more.
The new emojis include a troll, a finger heart, a saluting face, biting lips and heart hands among others. The new emojis will let users express themselves more efficiently with lesser words and more graphical elements in a text conversation.
Unicode 14.0 includes 838 new characters, of which 37 are brand new emoji code points. Check out the tweet by The Unicode Consortium below.
Among the 838 new characters in #Unicode14 are 37 new #emoji, along with new emoji sequences, that are expected to show up on 📱s, 💻s, and other platforms sometime next year → https://t.co/deSr1g6m8k #絵文字 pic.twitter.com/xuTf8Os02K
— The Unicode Consortium (@unicode) September 7, 2021
What new emojis are included?
Here’s a list of all the new emojis coming with Unicode 14.0.
Melting Face
Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth
Face with Peeking Eye
Saluting Face
Dotted Line Face
Face with Diagonal Mouth
Face Holding Back Tears
Rightwards Hand
Leftwards Hand
Palm Down Hand
Palm Up Hand
Hand with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed
Index Pointing at the Viewer
Heart Hands
Biting Lip
Person with Crown
Pregnant Man
Pregnant Person
Troll
Coral
Lotus
Empty Nest
Nest with Eggs
Beans
Pouring Liquid
Jar
Playground Slide
Wheel
Ring Buoy
Hamsa
Mirror Ball
Low Battery
Crutch
X-Ray
Bubbles
Identification Card
Heavy Equals Sign+6
With the new additions, the total number of emojis supported by Unicode 14.0 comes to 3,633 which includes variants of the same emoji differentiated by gender, skin tone and flags. Unicode 14.0 also brings support for the Handshake emoji with various skin tone combinations. The new standard will also fix the cross-platform display issue plans like the Face with Hand over mouth one.
