UMANG app will now show blood banks, markets, lightning alerts using MapmyIndia maps

The Umang app will also allow you to receive traffic and road safety alerts during navigation, as a result of the linkage between Umang App and MapmyIndia (Image source : File)

The government’s UMANG app will now start showing blood banks, petrol pumps, mandis and other service areas as a result of the integration of MapmyIndia Maps with it. The UMANG app is a single platform app for citizens to access all key government services such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, and PayGov.

Users will also be able to view these locations on detailed, interactive building street and village level maps of India built by MapmyIndia, according to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

The integration will also allow users to view the driving distance and get driving directions, including turn-by-turn voice and visual guidance. These features are also available on MapmyIndia’s own maps application. The app will also allow users to receive traffic and road safety alerts during navigation.

As of now, the UMANG app has added map functionality for three services: Mera Ration, eNAM and Damini. The ‘Mera Ration’ integration will let users navigate to the ‘Nearest Fair Price Shops’, which will be visible in the form of pointers on the MapmyIndia integrated map.

For eNAM, the map will show nearby mandis, while for Damini, the map will give lightning alerts to users with visuals of nearby areas where lightning has struck in the last few minutes.

Other services which will come to the Maps option on the UMANG app are ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance) to help them view hospitals, dispensaries on the map, Indian Oil to show nearby gas and fuel filling stations. It will also add NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) services related to toll plazas and toll rates information and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for providing information corresponding to nearby police stations on the map.

Finally, the map will also let users raise complaints of damaged roads by selecting the road on MapmyIndia platform under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (Meri Sadak).

“We are thankful and grateful to the National eGovernance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and especially to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for integrating MapmyIndia Maps and APIs into the Umang app, which is one of the most popular and useful government apps of India, ” Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said in a press statement.

The latest addition comes as another boost for MapmyIndia, which had announced a tie-up with India’s space agency ISRO in February as well. The company, which is one of the oldest players in the mapping industry, had said it would partner with ISRO to create new mapping products.