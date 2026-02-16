UK’s Starmer seeks greater powers to regulate online access

Starmer plans to expand digital powers to tackle AI risks, online abuse, and gaps in child safety

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 09:31 AM IST
StarmerWebsites such as image-hosting site Imgur, used to make memes and provide images for many general ‌online discussion forums, blocked ​access to ​all ​British users last year and gave them blank images instead, after tighter age-verification rules. (Iamge:Reuters)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will seek broader powers to regulate internet access, which he said on Sunday was needed to protect children from fast-changing digital risks.

Britain’s government said last month it would consult on an Australian-style social media ban for children under 16. Spain, Greece and Slovenia have since said they plan bans.

“Technology is ⁠moving ​really fast, and the law has got to keep up,” Starmer said in a statement.

The new powers are likely to lead to reduced parliamentary scrutiny of future curbs. Starmer’s office ​said ​this was required so that after the ⁠review “we can act fast on its findings within months, rather than waiting years for new primary ‌legislation every time technology evolves”.

More AI chatbots will also be covered by a ban on creating sexualised images without the subject’s consent, after measures against Elon Musk’s Grok, the government said.

These will be introduced as an amendment to existing crime and child-protection legislation being considered ⁠by parliament.

While aimed ⁠at shielding children, such measures often have knock-on implications for adults’ privacy and ability to ⁠access services, and ‌have led to tension with the ​U.S. over limits on free speech and ‌regulatory reach.

Websites such as image-hosting site Imgur, used to make memes and provide images for many general ‌online discussion forums, blocked ​access to ​all ​British users last year and gave them blank images instead, after tighter age-verification rules.

Some major ​pornography websites have also blocked access ⁠for British users rather than verify their age, which they said was invasive of privacy and potentially insecure.

However, such geographic restrictions ‌can be ⁠circumvented by using readily available virtual private networks, and the British government said its consultation on ​child safety would include potential age restrictions for VPNs. 

 

