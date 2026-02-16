UK’s Starmer seeks greater powers to regulate online access

Websites such as image-hosting site Imgur, used to make memes and provide images for many general ‌online discussion forums, blocked ​access to ​all ​British users last year and gave them blank images instead, after tighter age-verification rules. (Iamge:Reuters)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will seek broader powers to regulate internet access, which he said on Sunday was needed to protect children from fast-changing digital risks.

Britain’s government said last month it would consult on an Australian-style social media ban for children under 16. Spain, Greece and Slovenia have since said they plan bans.

“Technology is ⁠moving ​really fast, and the law has got to keep up,” Starmer said in a statement.

The new powers are likely to lead to reduced parliamentary scrutiny of future curbs. Starmer’s office ​said ​this was required so that after the ⁠review “we can act fast on its findings within months, rather than waiting years for new primary ‌legislation every time technology evolves”.