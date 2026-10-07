UK watchdog opens first Online Safety Act probe into Meta

Meta logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Britain’s communications regulator opened its first formal investigation into Meta under the Online Safety Act on Tuesday, questioning whether it properly assessed risks posed by its Instagram Instants feature before launching it in May.

Instants ⁠allows ​content shared by users on Instagram to disappear after being viewed.

Ofcom said its investigation would establish whether Meta carried out a “suitable and sufficient” assessment of the risks of illegal content on the feature and any risks posed to children before its launch.

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George Lusty, director ​of ​enforcement at Ofcom, said: “Our online safety laws are clear — ⁠significant changes to platforms must be risk assessed before they’re launched.”