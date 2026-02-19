UK to impose 48-hour online takedown rule for nonconsensual intimate images

A surge in nonconsensual images has fed into Britain's wider debate over ⁠online safety. Ministers ⁠are examining whether to restrict social media access for under 16s, echoing Australia's ban. (image: Reuters)

Britain will require technology companies to take down intimate images shared online without consent within 48 hours or else face fines of up to 10% of eligible global revenue, and even risk having their services blocked.

The government says the steps will improve safeguards for women and girls during a global push to curb abuse in a world where images ⁠sent ​privately can be easily shared online and AI-based tools can instantly create sexually explicit images.

Britain said on Thursday it would amend legislation passing through parliament to create a legal duty for major platforms ​to take ​down nonconsensual intimate images no more than ⁠two days after they are reported.