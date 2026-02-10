UK tells parents to quiz their children about toxic online content

UK urges parents to talk to children about online harms as under-16 social media ban is weighed

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 10, 2026 10:07 AM IST
The campaign launches weeks after the government said it was prepared to take robust action ‌to protect children ‍online, ⁠with an Australian-style ​social media ban for children under 16. (Image: Reuters)The campaign launches weeks after the government said it was prepared to take robust action ‌to protect children ‍online, ⁠with an Australian-style ​social media ban for children under 16. (Image: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Britain on Tuesday encouraged parents to speak to their children about the harmful content they could encounter online as the government looks into the pros and cons of an Australian-style ban on social media for under 16s.

Citing research that showed half of parents had never spoken to their children about harmful content, the government ‍said ⁠the “You Won’t Know Until You Ask” campaign would provide them with the support and advice they needed to start conversations.

Technology Minister Liz Kendall said she knew many parents were worried ​about what their children see and ‌do online.

“We are determined to give children the childhood they deserve and prepare them for ​the future,” she said.

“That is why we are supporting parents with this campaign and launching a consultation on how young people can live and thrive in the age of social media.”

The campaign will help parents navigate safety settings on social media platforms and ‌start conversations on topics like misinformation and harmful content, the government said. It will be supported by TV ads ‌and content on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, initially in Yorkshire, northern England, and the Midlands, the ‌government said.

The campaign launches weeks after the government said it was prepared to take robust action ‌to protect children ‍online, ⁠with an Australian-style ​social media ban for children under 16.

Story continues below this ad

Ministers are due to visit Australia, which ⁠imposed its ban in December, to look at ⁠their approach. Kendall has said Britain was weighing the same age threshold as Australia.

Spain, Greece, France, Slovenia and the Czech ‌Republic have in recent weeks also said they were considering similar restrictions as attitudes harden against ‌technology that some say is designed to be addictive. 

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
Vijay Thalapathy, Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live News Updates: The makers' decision not to pursue the matter legally anymore comes more than a week after a division bench of the High Court set aside the January 9 order of a single judge.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Updates: Producer approaches Madras HC to withdraw writ petition against CBFC, matter to be heard today
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement