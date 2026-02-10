UK tells parents to quiz their children about toxic online content

The campaign launches weeks after the government said it was prepared to take robust action ‌to protect children ‍online, ⁠with an Australian-style ​social media ban for children under 16. (Image: Reuters)

Britain on Tuesday encouraged parents to speak to their children about the harmful content they could encounter online as the government looks into the pros and cons of an Australian-style ban on social media for under 16s.

Citing research that showed half of parents had never spoken to their children about harmful content, the government ‍said ⁠the “You Won’t Know Until You Ask” campaign would provide them with the support and advice they needed to start conversations.

Technology Minister Liz Kendall said she knew many parents were worried ​about what their children see and ‌do online.

“We are determined to give children the childhood they deserve and prepare them for ​the future,” she said.