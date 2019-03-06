UK porn ban: From April, age proof needed to access adult websites

Watching an adult video on internet in the United Kingdom (UK) is likely to get tougher starting April as porn sites will require identity proof for age verification. This includes popular websites such as Pornhub and YouPorn.

According to new reports, websites such as Pornhub and YouPorn will be using the AgeID system, which requires the users to prove their age using a credit card, passport, driving licence, or special cards bought from newsagents.

From April, when the new system is expected to launch, opening Pornhub or YouPorn from a UK device will bring up a non-pornographic ‘landing page’ instead, a report in metro.co.uk said quoting AgeID spokesperson James Clark.

‘When a user first visits a site protected by AgeID, a landing page will appear with a prompt for the user to verify their age before they can access the site. Each website will create their own non-pornographic landing page for this purpose.’ Clark said.

During the first visit, users will have to create an AgeID account by providing an email address and password. Then, the users will need to verify that email address and then choose an age verification option from a list of options such as Mobile SMS, Credit Card, Passport, or Driving Licence.

However, there’s an alternative to this too, in which a user will need to purchase a PortesCard or voucher from a retail outlet. Using this method, a customer will not need to register an email address, and can simply access the site using the Portes app. Thousands of shops will offer special ID cards, Clark said, with a Portes app allowing users to log in.

The ban on under-18s was approved as part of the Digital Economy Act last year in the UK.

Back home, Indian ISPs had banned over 800 adult websites including Xvideos and Pornhub in October following an order by the Department of Telecommunications.