UK plans default midnight social media curfew for teens aged 16-17

Under the proposed rules, social media apps would block older teenagers between midnight and 6 am unless they manually change the default settings.(Photo: Pexels)

Older teenagers in Britain will have to switch the settings on social media apps to be able to use them after midnight under new safeguarding rules planned by the government.

A month after it announced plans ⁠to ​introduce a sweeping ban on social media for young people under 16, the government said on Tuesday it also planned a default overnight curfew for young people aged 16 and 17.

Affected users would be blocked from using the apps between midnight and 6 a.m. unless ​they ​change the default setting. Features designed to keep users ⁠scrolling would also be switched off by default.

The curbs underline global concerns among parents and policymakers about safeguarding young people from the ‌harmful effects of social media on their mental and physical health.