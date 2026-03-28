UK joins global push to rein in children’s screen use with national guidance

Britain's advice on ​the ​use of tablets, televisions, laptops and smartphones, published ⁠on Thursday, marks the government's most explicit intervention yet on early-years digital habits, after it said parents had ‌been left to "battle" devices alone. (image: Reuters)

Britain has told parents to curb young children’s screen time, advising no screens for under-2s and up to an hour a day for 2- to 5-year-olds because prolonged solo use can disrupt sleep and displace play and exercise.

Governments worldwide have been moving to tighten rules around children’s online use, with countries including France, Denmark and the Netherlands pushing for new age-verification and safety ⁠requirements ​citing concerns about mental-health risks, cyberbullying and exposure to harmful content.

Indonesia has also imposed tougher restrictions, with under-16s set to be barred from using Roblox from Saturday after the government designated the platform high-risk.