UK told Huawei that US pressure contributed to ban: Observer

The British government privately told Huawei Technologies Co. that the decision to ban the company’s equipment from the U.K.’s 5G networks stemmed partly from pressure by the U.S., the Observer reported, without saying how it got the information.

British officials gave the Chinese company the impression that the decision could be reviewed, perhaps if U.S. President Donald Trump fails to win a second term and the U.S. eases its policy toward China, the Observer said.

The U.K. government said on July 15 the decision was based on a technical assessment by its National Cyber Security Centre, though Trump said he personally intervened in the decision and China accused Britain of succumbing to U.S. demands.

The Observer said some Huawei executives, apparently reflecting the private talks with government officials, have expressed hopes that the U.K. will reconsider its decision. Huawei refused to comment on its discussions with British civil servants and ministers, and government spokesperson reiterated that the decision was based on technical analysis, the Observer said.

