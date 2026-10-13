UK given access to safety-test latest AI models, minister says

Kanishka Narayan has been appointed as Minister of State Minister for Artificial Intelligence. (Photo: X/ @KanishkaNarayan)

Britain’s AI Security Institute has been given access to the latest advanced AI models and is working with the US government and major developers, including Google, to assess their safety, AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said on Monday.

Britain, which is not home to any major AI developers, is seeking a leading role in efforts to assess and manage the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI ⁠systems.

Scrutiny ​of AI safety has intensified after developers including Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed instances of rogue or undesired behaviour by AI agents. Some industry figures have warned the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.