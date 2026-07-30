UK competition regulator probes whether Microsoft misled personal, family customers

Britain’s antitrust regulator said it would investigate Microsoft over whether it misled personal and family customers when marketing subscription plans for its ever-popular Microsoft 365 product, resulting in them overpaying.

The Competition and Markets Authority ⁠said ​on Wednesday the probe would examine Microsoft’s addition of its AI assistant Copilot to Microsoft 365 subscriptions. Personal and family customers were ​initially offered ​Copilot at no extra ⁠cost, but some later faced higher-priced subscriptions when renewing.

“The investigation will examine ‌whether customers were given key information about the plans and the difference in cost to understand the options available to them before making a decision,” the CMA said in a statement.