Uber’s new safety features for India: RideCheck, Audio recording, PIN verification

Uber has announced new safety features including RideCheck, Audio Recording and PIN verification. Uber has announced new safety features including RideCheck, Audio Recording and PIN verification.

In a bid to make Uber rides safer, the company has announced a slew of safety features in India and South Asia such as RideCheck, Audio Recording and PIN verification. Uber said in a press release that Audio Recording will be rolled out as a pilot in India later this year.

Using the RideCheck feature, Uber will try and figure out irregularities on a trip like unexpected stops, which could raise potential safety concerns. In such cases, Uber will initiate a RideCheck wherein both the driver and rider will be reached out to for a safety check.

“This new safety feature will enable Uber to flag certain trip irregularities, like long, unexpected stops or midway drops that might, in some rare cases, indicate an increased safety risk, especially for women. This marks the first step by Uber to proactively reach out to users during a trip and offer tools they may need to get help,” Uber said.

The Audio Recording feature will allow the driver or the rider to record audio on their smartphone during a trip and submit it to Uber to report a safety incident. Uber claims that the audio file will be encrypted and the recording can’t be listened to by whoever has recorded it on their device. Rather, there will only be the option of sending it to Uber’s customer support agents. To reiterate, Audio recording is still a pilot in India and there is no word on when it will be rolled out for everyone.

Uber has unveiled its PIN verification feature as well. Riders will receive a four-digit PIN, which they will need to give to the driver to enter in his app to start the trip. The trip will only begin if the rider’s PIN is matched through the app. The feature will help riders avoid getting into the wrong Uber cab. Thanks to ultrasound waves technology that Uber is said to be working on, the safety PIN will be automatically transmitted to verify riders.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd