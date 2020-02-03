Uber suspends 240 Mexican accounts to prevent coronavirus spread

The Uber users suspended had ridden with two drivers who came into contact with a possible coronavirus case (Image source: Bloomberg) The Uber users suspended had ridden with two drivers who came into contact with a possible coronavirus case (Image source: Bloomberg)

Uber Technologies Inc has suspended 240 user accounts in Mexico to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. The users suspended had ridden with two drivers who came into contact with a possible coronavirus case, according to a statement posted to the company’s Mexican Twitter account. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

“We will keep users and drivers informed with respect to any update of their accounts,” the company said in the statement, adding that it will work in a coordinated manner with authorities.

Mexico City’s Health Ministry confirmed that an Uber driver had carried a passenger from Los Angeles infected with the coronavirus, based on information from U.S authorities. The ministry said that of the suspected cases related to the passenger — hotel personnel and from the driving company — none have developed symptoms in 10 days since contact. Cases will be monitored for 14 days, a statement added.

Researchers are still trying to understand how the infectious virus can spread from person to person in an attempt to dispel fears about the illness.

Individuals in some countries have avoided shopping malls and areas believed to have been visited by patients suspected to have tested positive for the countries, although a Singapore government advisory said in a Facebook post that the risk of spreading the illness “from transient contact, such as in public places, is low.”

