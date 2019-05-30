Uber riders take note, your account will be deactivated if this happens

Uber riders could face deactivation if their rating falls “significantly” below average. The ride-hailing company has updated its community guidelines to include the new rule. Initially, only drivers were prone to get banned from Uber in case their ratings were below average.

For those unaware, drivers can also give their riders rating in a way similar to how riders can rate their drivers. The rider ratings appear just below their name in the settings menu on the top left.

The guidelines will start rolling out in the US and Canada initially. “Riders may lose access to Uber if they develop a significantly below average rating,” Uber’s head of Safety Brand and Initiatives Kate Parker said in a company blog post. He added that riders will get several opportunities to boost their rating before their account is deactivated.

However, Uber has not specified the threshold for deactivation. While drivers face the risk of deactivation of their rating is below 4.6, as per leaked documents from 2015, it is unclear what the threshold rating for riders is.

According to the Uber blog post, the company will also give out tips on how riders can improve their rating. Avoiding trash in the vehicle, not requesting the driver to exceed speed limits as well as encouraging polite behaviour are among tips that the Uber will suggest to riders.

Uber recently released new Rider Preferences feature, which will allow riders in the US to set their ‘conversation’, ‘temperature’, and ‘baggage’ preferences. For instance, under ‘conversation’ preference, users can choose between “quiet preferred”, “happy to chat” or “No preference”.