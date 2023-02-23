Uber revamps app with more personalised features for iOS & Android devices

Uber, the ride-hailing platform has updated its Android and iOS apps with a revamped UI, new customisation features, and more. With the latest update, users can now access features like services, which allow users to access all that is offered by Uber in one place. This includes nearby moto to auto, intercity, rentals, reserve, and connect features.

Among the new features, the ability to track a rider’s progress seems to be the most interesting offering. Users can now track an ongoing ride directly on the lock screen, even when the phone is locked. The new ride progress feature offers ETA (estimated time of arrival) trip status, vehicle details, and more information in the background. Right now, this feature is limited to iOS devices. The app is also compatible with Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

The new update also introduces a lot of personalisation features. It now supports user favourite services such as ride type and locations for a quick cab booking process and the app can now show saved places when a user clicks on the “where to” option on the home screen. On top of that, the app will also offer personalised recommendations to users regarding their riding history.

The app can also now understand user behaviour, as it will suggest an auto for a user who has a tendency to ride in an uber auto and it will also showcase various affordable options. There is also an option to send packages in the same app.