scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Uber revamps app with more personalised features for iOS & Android devices

With the latest update, users can experience more personalised features on both Android and iOS devices.

Updated Uber app now available for Android and iOS devices (Image credit: Uber)
Listen to this article
Uber revamps app with more personalised features for iOS & Android devices
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Uber, the ride-hailing platform has updated its Android and iOS apps with a revamped UI, new customisation features, and more. With the latest update, users can now access features like services, which allow users to access all that is offered by Uber in one place. This includes nearby moto to auto, intercity, rentals, reserve, and connect features.

Among the new features, the ability to track a rider’s progress seems to be the most interesting offering. Users can now track an ongoing ride directly on the lock screen, even when the phone is locked. The new ride progress feature offers ETA (estimated time of arrival) trip status, vehicle details, and more information in the background. Right now, this feature is limited to iOS devices. The app is also compatible with Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

Also read |Former Uber staffer ‘cheats company of Rs 1.17 crore by creating 388 fake driver accounts’

The new update also introduces a lot of personalisation features. It now supports user favourite services such as ride type and locations for a quick cab booking process and the app can now show saved places when a user clicks on the “where to” option on the home screen. On top of that, the app will also offer personalised recommendations to users regarding their riding history.

Also Read
Meta loses bid to toss $175 million verdict in streaming patent case
YouTube Music | YouTube Music Create Radio | YouTube Music Custom Radio
YouTube Music gets 'Create a radio' button, lets users create custom stat...
tech featured
LLMs, XR to NLP: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean
call of duty featured
Microsoft and Nintendo sign 10-year contract for Call of Duty
Also read |Realme to add a Dynamic Island-like feature to an upcoming smartphone

The app can also now understand user behaviour, as it will suggest an auto for a user who has a tendency to ride in an uber auto and it will also showcase various affordable options. There is also an option to send packages in the same app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 13:51 IST
Next Story

Author sees person sitting next to him on a plane reading his book; asks Twitter what to do next

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close