Uber Plus driver rewards pilot programme launched in India

Uber has rolled out loyalty rewards programme for its driver partners called Uber Plus, across three cities in India. The pilot programme is available to select driver partners in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh as of now with the company aiming to expand it by October 2019.

Uber Plus allows the company’s driver partners to earn points, which they can redeem for benefits such as discounted prices for educational modules, access to free doctor’s consultation on call, priority support, access to micro loans as well as faster pickups at select airports.

Points under Uber Plus can be earned on every trip during fixed three month periods. “To unlock rewards, drivers need to maintain at least a high rating and a low cancellation rate. Drivers earn points for trips, and points unlock tiers and rewards,” an Uber spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

In addition to redeeming rewards, the driver partners can also use points to unlock a series of tiers including Blue, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. “When a driver reaches a higher tier, they enjoy the rewards immediately for the remainder of the current 3 month period and for the three month period after that,” the spokesperson added.

A similar Uber loyalty rewards programme for its driver partner is also live the United States and Mexico as well. “We want to make Uber the first choice for riders and drivers. Drivers told us they wanted to be recognized and rewarded for their commitment. If that leads them to use Uber more, that’s a win-win.”