Uber, Ola back on road, but not everyone can book a ride: Check if you can

The latest lockdown (3.0) guidelines provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) bring some relief for the ride-hailing services such as Uber, Ola, and others. Starting May 4 midnight, Uber and Ola have resumed services since the first lockdown was announced back in March. Similar to the essential and non-essential product delivery rules, cabs can only operate in the Green and Red zone. No one belonging to a Red zone will be able to book a cab for now.

According to the latest guidelines by MHA people booking a ride with Ola, Uber or any other ride-hailing services will need to keep in mind that only one passenger and a driver can be present in a cab. This means no pool or share ride for now. This is one of the many precautionary measures that the Indian government has taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The government of India has divided the country into three zones: Green, Orange, and Red. Read to know more about these zones

Few points to keep in mind

*The guidelines clearly note that no one should step out for non- essential needs between 7pm and 7am, until further notice is provided.

*Uber has issues guidelines that state if booking a car or an Auto ride, more than one rider shouldn’t travel at a time, besides the driver. No one should be seated right next to the driver.

*Green zone includes Cuttack, Jamshedpur, Daman, Silvassa, Kochi and Guwahati. Orange zone includes Amritsar, Hubli, Panchkula, Udaipur, Asansol, Vapi, Dehradun, Mangalore, Rajkot Rohtak, Gurgaon and so on.

*For Red zone the cab service will be suspended and no travel will be allowed. Notably, metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad have been designated as Red zones. Check the full list of Red zones here.

*Riders must wash their hands with soap before and after the ride.

*Wearing a face mask at all time during the ride is mandatory for all riders.

*Uber is encouraging riders to use digital payments instead of cash.

*As directed by the government, senior citizens over 65 years of age, persons with existing ailments (comorbidities), pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 should stay home, except for essential requirements.

Cab services have been temporarily shut since the announcement for the first lockdown in March. In the past few weeks, we have seen Uber, Ola, and other ride-hailing services partner various essential product delivery platforms and also government agencies. With services partially resuming, drivers can finally revive their livelihood that was halted since March. Currently, there is no confirmation on when Uber and Ola will resume service in the Red zone.

