Uber launches vouchers for businesses: Here’s how it will work

Uber has launched a new feature called Uber Vouchers, which allows businesses to sponsor transportation for their customers, employees. Through this new feature, a business firm will be able to provide free or discounted Uber rides for their customers or employees.

The new feature comes just days before the ride-hailing service provider’s announcement of initial public offering (IPO) later this month.

“With the international launch of this feature, Uber’s goal is to unlock an additional growth lever for businesses by creating an innovative way to bring customers to their door or wherever they need to go. As companies look for new technology and novel ways to engage with consumers, Vouchers provide a perk that businesses know their customers will use.” Ronnie Gurion, General Manager and Global Head of Uber for Business said in a statement.

Business firms which generally offer shuttle service or rentals can use Uber instead, bars can provide discounts to their customers and sports teams can provide share rides with other fans on match days.

Business firms can create customised Voucher campaigns and programs with parameters, including budget, specified pick-up and drop-off locations as well as a set time for an offer. All this can be tailored to their event, promotion or service using a web dashboard.

Once a Voucher program is created, a business can send their Vouchers to the intended customers through the distribution method of their choice, including via email, social media, mobile messaging, etc. Companies offering vouchers will only pay for the rides redeemed under the campaign, plus any applicable administrative fees.

When a rider receives a Voucher and clicks to redeem the link, it is added automatically into their Uber app. A voucher will remain in-app until it expires, Customers who receive a voucher can apply it directly to their existing Uber account or will be prompted to download the app to redeem the discounted trip.

Businesses can see how many Vouchers have been redeemed or used within a dedicated dashboard. Data can be exported to streamline reporting and billing.

Developed on Uber for Business (U4B) platform after being beta tested with 100+ partners globally, vouchers will now be available internationally in most countries where Uber operates, including India.