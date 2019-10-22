Uber partners with Delhi Metro to launch Public transport option in Delhi

Uber has announced its Public Transport feature in the city of New Delhi, which will provide last mile connectivity to Delhi Metro customers. Uber won a competitive bid and will be able to expand its operations across 210 Delhi Metro stations and help with last mile connectivity for metro passengers in the city. Uber global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was also present at the announcement.

Uber users in Delhi will now see a new Public Transport option, and they will be able to plan the journey end-to-end. Once they open the Uber app and enter a destination, riders will see Public Transport as an option alongside UberGo, Premier and Pool.

When they select Public Transport feature, riders will be able to see the fastest and cheapest routes to get to their destination. They will be also get real-time schedules and departure time for public transportation, including Metro schedule, bus schedule and walking directions as well.

Users will have the option of taking an Uber ride or Uber auto or Uber Moto to their nearest Metro station and once they reach their destination metro station, they will be able to take the Uber option to get to their final destination.

“The way people use transport is changing and through partnerships with cities and leading transit authorities like the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Uber’s technology can help millions of people make smarter shared mobility choices that save time and money while reducing their environmental impact. We know that Uber and the cities in which we operate share many of the same goals: reducing congestion, expanding access to transportation and tackling air pollution,” Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer, Uber said in a press statement.

“The Metro network today spans over 377 km with 274 Metro stations covering not only most parts of capital city but also the NCR cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh and Bahadurgarh in Haryana and Noida and Ghaziabad in U.P. This new initiative integrating public transport with mobility operators like Uber will certainly boost first and last mile connectivity solutions for around 6 million passenger journeys performed in the system daily,” Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC, said.

DMRC and Uber also unveiled their vision for a ‘model Metro station’ to showcase how public transport will integrated with Uber’s mobility options. At a model metro station, there will be dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas for Uber Go, Pool, Moto, Auto, and Uber’s Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAV).

Uber Transit Journey Planning was first launched at the beginning of 2019. The public transport feature has been introduced in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, San Francisco, London, Paris and Sydney so far.