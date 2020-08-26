Uber launches auto rentals in India

scorecardresearch
By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published: August 26, 2020 2:27:26 pm
Uber on Wednesday launched an on demand 24×7 Auto Rentals service in India.

The service allows riders to book an auto and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey, it said in a statement.

The service is now live in Bengaluru and is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, it said.

Prices start at Rs 169 for a one-hour/ ten km package with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of eight hours, the statement said.

Commenting on the new service, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said,”This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers.”

