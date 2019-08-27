Uber launches 24×7 safety helpline in India

Uber has announced its 24×7 safety helpline in India, which will allow riders to directly speak with the company’s safety team during rides for non-emergency issues. The safety helpline icon has been added inside the shield icon in Uber app.

Advertising

In addition, there is also the existing in-app SOS button, which lets riders connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency. The SOS button can be accessed from within the safety toolkit in the Uber app.

The new safety helpline will be available in English and Hindi and will connect to trained representatives of the Safety Incident Response Team, Uber said in a press statement. To reiterate, this is a 24×7 helpline, which can be used to report issues such as a dispute with a driver, break-down, misbehaviour by a co-passenger during a trip.

To use the helpline, open Uber app and tap on the shield icon. Next, click on the safety helpline icon. Finally, just swipe to connect with an Uber representative during a trip.

Advertising

The move comes after a recent incident where a Bengaluru woman accused the app of failing to address concerns of her ‘traumatising’ experience in an Uber cab. She alleged that an Uber driver misbehaved with her and the company’s safety team called the driver instead when she pressed the emergency button.

She also claimed that she was not contacted by the Uber team after the incident. However, Uber later said it revoked the access of the driver to its app.

“We are excited to launch the 24×7 safety helpline today. All our riders will now be able to access this helpline, any time of the day or night, should they need urgent assistance during their trip,” Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia said.