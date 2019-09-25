Uber now offering free insurance to all its riders, partners with Bharti AXA and Tata AIG

Uber has introduced free insurance for all its riders across its platform. The insurance will apply for riders using the regular Uber four-wheeler car, Uber auto or UberMoto, which is the company’s two-wheeler service.

“At Uber, safety is absolutely critical for riders and drivers, so we are offering free insurance to all our riders. From the time, they get into the ride, till the time ride finishes, they are covered against accidental insurance,” Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia said in a telephonic interaction with indianexpress.com.

Uber will be providing insurance cover worth Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental deaths or disability or partial disability. For in-patient hospitalization, the cover is Rs 2 lakh. For outpatient, the covered amount is up to Rs 50,000.

“We have partnered with Bharti AXA for the four-wheeler or Uber cars products. We have partnered with Tata AIG for the three-wheeler and two wheeler,” Vaish added. He explained the feature had been live since August 15, but Uber was announcing it broadly now, as they were still trying to ensure that the processes were working smoothly with the insurance companies.

According to Vaish, the amount of insurance is per rider and each rider is covered. So if one were to book an Uber ride and take it with two other friends, and there’s an accident later on, everyone will be covered. Uber said it has been offering the exact same cover for driver partners for the last three years.

“We’re launching a campaign to educate our riders. In case, a rider has an accident and gets in touch with us, the team tell them this information proactively, that listen, you are covered and it is cashless,” he added.

Users will simply have to go to the app, pick the ride in which the accident took place and choose the option which says, “I had an accident,” in the help section. After that they will have to fill a form online and Uber’s team will get in touch for the process. Vaish said the claim has to be filled within 60 days of meeting an accident in the Uber ride.

The list of hospitals supporting cashless will depend on those who have partnered with either Bharti AXA or TATA AIG. Where cashless is not available, customers will have the option of paying and later filing a reimbursement claim.