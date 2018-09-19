Uber introduces gift cards, can be used on the app and Uber Eats

Uber gift cards will come with a validity of 36 months, from the date of purchase. Uber gift cards will come with a validity of 36 months, from the date of purchase.

Uber has been expanding its business prospects to other areas than its core ride-hailing and ride-sharing services. Uber recently brought over its Uber Eats food delivery service to India, which was originally started overseas in 2014. The company is now introducing gift cards, which can be used for its services in partnership with Qwikcilver Solutions in India.

Uber gift cards can be redeemed on both the Uber and Uber Eats app, and can be purchased online via platforms like Paytm and Snapdeal. The gift cards generated by Qwikcilver will be available in six denominations – Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 10,000.

Paytm is running an introductory where users purchasing the gift card are eligible for a cashback of Rs 100 by using the promo code GIFT05 while making the purchase.

The gift cards will come with a validity of 36 months, from the date of purchase, there is no limit on the usage of a gift card, they can be used fully or partially depending on the user’s needs. According to the terms and conditions, the gift cards will only be available in Indian cities, where wither Uber or the Uber Eats service is available. The gift cards can also be redeemed even while setting up a new Uber account.

Consumers can redeem Uber gift cards by opening the Uber app and heading to its ‘Payments’ section. Where they will then need to press on ‘add a payment’ option and select Gift Card. A new window will open where users will be required to enter their gift card code. After that is done, users will be able to view the amount as Uber credits.

