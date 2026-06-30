Uber expands safety features in India with ambulance support, video recordings

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest of the event. (Express Image)

Uber India has announced an expansion of its safety toolkit with the launch of encrypted video recording, ambulance assistance, seatbelt reminders, and other features aimed at making rides on its platform safer for both passengers and drivers.

The ride-hailing giant’s ‘‘Record My Ride’ feature has been updated with opt-in video recording that activates automatically on all trips once enabled, with recordings being encrypted on-device and decryptable only by Uber upon a safety report. Earlier, the feature only came with an audio recording option.

The company’s 24×7 safety line will now include ambulance assistance which can be requested by riders when medical attention is required. The average dispatch time of an ambulance is expected to be less than 15 minutes, as per Uber. Riders can also set their own verification pins and change it whenever needed.