Uber has a ‘quiet mode’ now in the US for its premium service

Uber has released a new feature, dubbed Rider Preferences that allows customers to ask for minimal conversation during a ride. With the help of this feature, customers can select “quiet preferred”, “happy to chat” or leave the setting at “No preference”. This feature as of now will be limited to only the US for Uber Black and Uber Black SUV premium rides.

Uber customers residing in the US will now be able to set rider preferences like ‘conversation’, ‘temperature’ settings and ‘baggage’. This will be helpful for users as they will be able to tell the Uber driver as to how they want to be treated inside of the Uber.

Additionally, Uber has increased the wait limit from five minutes to 15 minutes before a driver can cancel a ride. However, consumers will be charged extra after the usual five minutes of waiting. Uber Black riders will now also be eligible for premium phone support just like Uber Rewards Diamond tier members.

Uber has also stated that they will now require drivers to have much nicer and newer cars for new drivers signing up to qualify as Uber Black drivers. All of these drivers will now have to follow rules set by the Uber HQ instead of the local branch rules.

The company told TechCrunch that during the past three months they have done extensive research on driver perceptions, after which they came up with this new feature. However, this feature is just there to convey to the drivers their rider preferences. This is because the employment laws do not allow Uber to make this into a mandatory instruction for the driver to follow.

“We’re looking to create more differentiation between the premium products and the regular products to encourage more trips. Quiet Mode, in particular, is something that people have been asking for for a long time,” told Uber product manager Aydin Ghajar to TechCrunch.