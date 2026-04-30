Uber enters hotel business, adds AI voice booking in push to become a ‘super app’

Uber said Thursday that users will soon be able to book hotels through its flagship app, as it pushes harder to turn the ride-hailing service into a “super app.”
At its Go-Get event in New York, Uber announced that users can now book from over 700,000 hotels in the app through a partnership with Expedia Group. The app will also provide travel reminders to schedule rides and offer Uber Eats delivery to hotels for food and essentials.
To book a hotel in the Uber app, tap the new Hotels icon, enter your destination, and browse nearby options on a map or in a list. Users can use filters like price, ratings, accessibility, and amenities to narrow their choices.
“Uber is becoming an app for everything,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during the company’s product announcement.
Uber also plans to launch vacation rentals with Vrbo later this year.
Uber One members get a 20 per cent discount on a shifting group of hotels and 10 per cent back in Uber One credits. The move comes as Uber plans to boost its Uber One subscription initiative, priced at $9.99 per month. By the end of 2025, the service had 46 million members and was available in 47 countries, including India, up 55 per cent year over year- and is a key recurring revenue driver due to its loyal user base.
The new offerings put Uber in direct competition with Airbnb and platforms such as Booking Holdings.
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Uber aspires to become a do-it-all travel service.
Uber is also adding new artificial intelligence-based features to its app with a new voice booking chatbot. Users can book their next ride through a voice-based conversation with the company’s new tool, which is powered by OpenAI models.
In the past few months, Uber has added several AI features to its main platform, including a cart assistant for grocery delivery on Uber Eats and AI-generated menu descriptions.
Uber is introducing a new feature for premium Uber Black and Uber Black SUV rides that lets users order food or drinks through Uber Eats after booking a trip. It’s called “Eats for the Way,” the driver picks up the selected item before collecting the passenger. The feature will roll out in select US cities such as Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego and San Francisco in the coming weeks.
The announcements Uber made at an event in New York show how the company is making its ride-hailing platform a step closer to becoming a “super app.” More US-based platforms such as X and ChatGPT are also trying to become one-stop apps that combine multiple services into a single platform – colloquially known as “super apps.”
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Tencent’s WeChat is a classic example of a super app, having evolved from a messaging service into a platform with over 1.3 billion monthly active users. Super apps are popular in China due to their convenience, local consumer behavior, and the ability to bring multiple services into a seamless user experience within one app. However, while they have become a mainstay in Asia, adoption in major Western markets like the US has been slower than expected.
Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle.
Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include:
Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech.
Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture.
Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups.
Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape.
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