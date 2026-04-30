Uber enters hotel business, adds AI voice booking in push to become a ‘super app’

Uber said Thursday that users will soon be able to book hotels through its flagship app, as it pushes harder to turn the ride-hailing service into a “super app.”

At its Go-Get event in New York, Uber announced that users can now book from over 700,000 hotels in the app through a partnership with Expedia Group. The app will also provide travel reminders to schedule rides and offer Uber Eats delivery to hotels for food and essentials.

To book a hotel in the Uber app, tap the new Hotels icon, enter your destination, and browse nearby options on a map or in a list. Users can use filters like price, ratings, accessibility, and amenities to narrow their choices.