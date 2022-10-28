scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Twitter’s top executives are set to exit with $100 mn payout as Musk takes over

Ex-Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is eligible to receive roughly $50 million

elon-musk-6-1Parag Agarwal was among several top-brass CEOs who were shown the door when Elon completed the acquisition on Thursday

Three of Twitter Inc.’s top executives who were said to be fired after Elon Musk completed his takeover are poised to collect more than $100 million in severance and payouts of previously granted equity awards.

Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, who stepped into the role less than a year ago, is eligible to receive roughly $50 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy and trust, are in line for about $37 million and $17 million each, respectively.

The three and other major Twitter executives were among those to depart after Musk took the helm at the social media giant on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Their exits cap more than six months of public and legal wrangling that now have ended with Musk, the world’s richest person, seizing the CEO job.

Like many top leaders at big public companies, Agrawal and his lieutenants were entitled to severance equal to a year’s salary and cash-outs of unvested equity awards if Twitter was bought and they lost their jobs in the process, according to the terms of the company’s severance policy. Twitter must also cover their health insurance premiums for a year, amounting to about $31,000 each.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...

Critics often point out the unfairness of granting bosses gilded exit packages while normal employees who lose their jobs after a merger or buyout hardly get as soft of a landing. Defenders of golden parachutes say they let executives focus on what’s best for shareholders instead of worrying about whether they’ll be replaced if a deal is struck.

In the case of Agrawal, 38, who had been at Twitter for almost a decade, he held firm that the company see through Musk’s acquisition at $54.20 per share even though the Tesla Inc. co-founder said he didn’t have confidence in management. Text messages unveiled during the lawsuit over the deal show that the two had a contentious text exchange early on in the process after Musk asked his followers whether Twitter was “dying.”

A Twitter representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 06:34:36 pm
Next Story

Babar Azam has to be more intelligent, this is not a gully cricket team: Wasim Akram lashes out at Pak selection policy

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement