scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Twitter’s gray ‘Official’ labels return for some accounts

Twitter began offering a subscription service this week that for USD 8 a month gets anyone who wants — without actual verification — the blue check mark.

Twitter, Twitter news, twitter verified,Twitter has implemented the 'Ofiicial' badge again after implementing it and taking it down hours later earlier this week. (Image Source: Reuters)

Twitter is once again adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. The company, in its second chaotic week after billionaire Elon Musk took over, had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.

But on Thursday night they were back again, at least for some accounts — including Twitter’s own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola.

Some media companies, such as The New York Times and The New Yorker also had the labels as of 9 pm Pacific time, while others, like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times, did not.

Also Read |Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

Celebrities, some of whom have been impersonated this week since Musk began overhauling Twitter’s “blue check” verification system, also did not appear to be getting the “official” label.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

Twitter began offering a subscription service this week that for USD 8 a month gets anyone who wants — without actual verification — the blue check mark that previously was given to prominent accounts to prevent impersonation.

Also Read |Elon Musk tries to soothe safe-space concerns of Twitter advertisers

Now, there are two categories of “blue checks”, and the check marks look identical. One, which includes the accounts that were actually verified before Musk took helm, now note that “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category”. The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk tweeted that “too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 11:58:27 am
Next Story

Randeep Hooda-led Netflix series CAT to premiere on December 9

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement