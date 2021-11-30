Twitter expands safety policy, disallows sharing of private media without consent

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: November 30, 2021 8:43:38 pm
Twitter is expanding private information policy.

Microblogging site Twitter will take action against any tweet that contains private media such as images or videos of individuals without their consent.

However, this doesn’t mean that the company will require consent from all individuals in a photo or video before its posted. But if a person depicted wants the media taken down, Twitter will take action.

The company through a blog post notified that is expanding the scope of its private information policy to now include “private media”, such as images or videos, apart from its existing policy of publishing other people’s private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and IDs.

This development comes a day after Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey, as the CEO of the company. But there is no indication that this policy change is related to his departure.

Twitter believes that sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm. “The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities,” the company said in a blog post.

According to Twitter, private media qualifies as: Home address or physical location information, including street addresses, GPS coordinates or other identifying information related to locations that are considered private; identity documents, including government-issued IDs or any other national identity numbers

Additionally, the following behaviors will not be permitted such as— threatening to publicly expose someone’s private information, sharing sign-in credentials for online banking services, or asking for a bounty or financial reward in exchange for not posting someone’s private information.

Twitter noted that when any private information or media has been shared on the platform, it would require a report from an authorized representative “in order to make the determination that the image or video has been shared without their permission.”

Meanwhile, this policy is not applicable to any photos or videos featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest. But if the goal of sharing private photos or videos of public figures is to harass, intimidate or use fear to silence them Twitter might remove the media.

The company also says that when deciding whether to remove content about public figures, it will assess whether this information is already available in other public media, like TV and newspapers.

“Feeling safe on Twitter is different for everyone, and our teams are constantly working to understand and address these needs. We know our work will never be done, and we will continue to invest in making our product and policies more robust and transparent to continue to earn the trust of the people using our service,” the company added.

